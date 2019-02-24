Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Stephen F. Wheeler. View Sign

Wheeler

STEPHEN F. WHEELER

July 20, 1946

Stephen F. Wheeler, former municipal court administrator. Mr. Wheeler, was born July 20, 1946 in Columbus, Ohio. He was the son of Warren E. and Margaret S. Wheeler. He is survived by his wife, Lynn H. Wheeler, two step-children, David Hamrick of Denver and Amanda Duffey Livingston of Colorado Springs and two grandchildren, Kynnedy Duffey and Hailynn Livingston. He is also survived by two brothers, Kenneth E Wheeler of Vancouver, Washington, and James W. Wheeler of Lexington, Kentucky.

Mr. Wheeler is the former president of the Colorado Association for Municipal Court Administration. His career in criminal justice has been listed in Who's Who in America and in Who's Who in American Law. He served as a trial court administrator in North Carolina, co-director of the nationally recognized Kentucky Pretrial Services Agency, and was a speech writer for Kentucky Governor Julian Carroll. He consulted for the National Institute of Corrections Jail Center.

He was a decorated combat veteran of Vietnam. In his last years, he suffered from exposure to Agent Orange and Napalm toxins. After leaving employment with the City of Colorado Springs, Mr. Wheeler served at the Marion House Soup Kitchen for 10 years. He was a member of First Presbyterian Church.

Services will be held for Mr. Wheeler on Thursday 02/28/2019 at 11 A.M. at First Presbyterian church, located at 219 E. Bijou St., Colorado Springs, CO 80903. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Habitat for Humanity, , and The Marion House.







