Service Information Swan-Law Funeral Directors 501 North Cascade Avenue Colorado Springs , CO 80903 (719)-471-9900 Celebration of Life 2:00 PM First Presbyterian Church 219 E. Bijou Colorado Springs , CO

Bodman,

STEPHEN FOSTER BODMAN, MD

July 13, 1937

August 22, 2019

Steve was fond of saying, "The best is yet to come," and that truth became reality on August 22, 2019. When someone answers to names as diverse as Doctor or Duk, there must be a fascinating person involved! Stephen Foster Bodman was born July 13, 1937 in Muskegon, MI to Wilbur Hammond Bodman and Mary Lisbeth "Betty" Foster Bodman. Sisters Judy and Nancy followed. He grew up in Akron, OH and attended Buchtel High School where he was student body president and lettered in track and football. He graduated Phi Beta Kappa from Ohio Wesleyan University where he served as freshman class president and a justice on Men's Court. He was a member of Phi Gamma Delta and Omicron Delta Kappa.

Steve earned his medical degree from Case Western Reserve University. While in Cleveland, he also met his future wife, Jean McLaughlin, who was completing her dietetic internship. They were married in 1962.

After moving to Rochester, NY for internship and residency at Strong Memorial Hospital, Steve became certified in Internal Medicine and Allergy/Clinical Immunology.

Military duty sent Steve, Jean, and one-year-old daughter, Susan, to Anchorage, AK where he served as a captain at Elmendorf AF Base. Alaska offered endless fuel for Steve's fired-up passion for adventure. He hunted the wide variety of wildlife and fish with unbridled enthusiasm, and any invitation to boat or fly into remote areas was most welcome. As the only trained allergist in the state at the time, Steve was seriously considering calling Alaska home, but Jean was less enthusiastic as she tended to the family which now included son, Mark.

Moving to Colorado was the perfect compromise, and the family quickly felt at home, enjoying all their outdoor recreational and professional opportunities. Steve very much enjoyed the stimulation of medicine and especially caring for patients in his Allergy/ Clinical Immunology practice for 30 years. He came out of retirement for a brief period to pursue his fascination with treating chronic Lyme disease. He was an Associate Clinical Professor of Medicine at the Colorado Health Sciences Center and served as chair of the local board of the American Lung Association.

Steve's passion for fishing led him far afield to such areas as New Zealand, South America, Mexico, and Russia. As fabulous as those places were, good old South Park ranked right at the top of hot spots to catch monster trout! He also enjoyed wonderful travels with family and friends to Europe and Asia, creating lasting memories.

A plane crash resulting in the death of his wonderful son-in-law Captain Mark Todd, changed Steve's life forever. Experiencing an overwhelming provision of God through that trial both tested and strengthened Steve's faith. It was a defining event that heightened his understanding that relationships are one of life's greatest gifts.

After Mark Todd's accident, Steve followed Jean's lead in becoming involved with Stephen Ministry, a relationship-based ministry walking alongside individuals going through any kind of grief or stress. He later joined the leadership team of this ministry at First Presbyterian Church until his health issues prevented his involvement.

Steve is survived by his loving wife, Jean, of 57 years; his daughter, Susan Todd Howell (Patrick), son, Dr. Mark Elden Bodman (Beverly); grandchildren, 1st Lt. Zachary Thomas Todd (Linda), Mark Alexander Todd, Lauren Piper Howell, Rebecca Jean Bodman, and Meghan Foster Bodman; sisters, Judith Bodman and Nancy Perszyk (Ray), and their children, and many more wonderful family and friends.

A celebration of Steve's life will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, September 26 at First Presbyterian Church, 219 E. Bijou, in Colorado Springs. Donations in Steve's memory may be made to First Presbyterian Church.







