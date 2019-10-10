Johnson
STEPHEN H. JOHNSON
May 27, 1956 September 11, 2019
Stephen H. Johnson, known as Stevie J. by many of his friends, passed suddenly and unexpectedly with no known health issues. He was 63 years old.
Steve loved the art of flying almost his entire life. He started hang-gliding at the age of 19, and continued flying regularly throughout his life.
In the last decade of his life, he spent as much time as possible with his friends and fellow pilots at Kelly Airpark (north of Colorado Springs) where he spent many hours, helping keep his friends aloft.
Steve is survived by his brothers, Gregory S. Johnson and Mark D. Johnson.
A casual service will be held, 11:00AM, Sunday, October 13, 2019, at Kelly Airpark, 24652 David C. Johnson Loop, Elbert, Colorado 80106.
For more information please call Mark at 719-251-8887.
Published in The Gazette on Oct. 10, 2019