Sterling Wells Payton (1943 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "Sending our deepest sympathy to you Monica and the family...."
    - ronald sturch
  • "Doug - sorry to read of your and your family's loss. Hope..."
    - JJ Klikus
  • "Knew Sterling Payton as a friend from a local gym. We..."
    - Al Cordova
  • "I'm sorry to hear about Sterling. I frequently think about..."
Service Information
Shrine of Remembrance Mausoleum/Funeral Home
1730 East Fountain Blvd.
Colorado Springs, CO
80910
(719)-634-1597
Obituary
Send Flowers

Payton
STERLING WELLS PAYTON
8/27/1943 - 12/10/2019
Sterling was born in Waterloo, Iowa and attended State College of Iowa. He played football and semi-pro baseball for the Blue Sox. He was V.P. of I.W. Strong Assoc. in Denver and then opened his own company before he retired. He worked at the Broadmoor for 11 years and loved his job. He is survived by his wife Monica of 54 years and two sons. Phil (Brenda), Brent (Tonya) and his four grandsons, Sterling, Rhyder, Campbell and Cooper. Brother Doug (Janie), children Zach and Katie. Brother in law Donald Hotavis. At Sterling's request, no memorial service will be held.
Published in The Gazette on Dec. 18, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details