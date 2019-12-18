Payton
STERLING WELLS PAYTON
8/27/1943 - 12/10/2019
Sterling was born in Waterloo, Iowa and attended State College of Iowa. He played football and semi-pro baseball for the Blue Sox. He was V.P. of I.W. Strong Assoc. in Denver and then opened his own company before he retired. He worked at the Broadmoor for 11 years and loved his job. He is survived by his wife Monica of 54 years and two sons. Phil (Brenda), Brent (Tonya) and his four grandsons, Sterling, Rhyder, Campbell and Cooper. Brother Doug (Janie), children Zach and Katie. Brother in law Donald Hotavis. At Sterling's request, no memorial service will be held.
Published in The Gazette on Dec. 18, 2019