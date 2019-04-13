Simmons
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Steve Alva Simmons.
STEVE ALVA SIMMONS
Sept. 7, 1955
April 9, 2019
Steve was survived by his sister, Annette and two brothers, Gene and Alan (Renee), 2 nieces Stacie and Monica, 2 nephews Zachary and Eric, 3 grandchildren, Anisha, Kaitlyn and C.J., a great niece and nephew, Olivia and Ethan, one great granddaughter, Ezme and lifelong friends, Madeleine and Margaret. The family is at peace knowing that he now joins his beloved pets.
Published in The Gazette on Apr. 13, 2019