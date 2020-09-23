BosSTEVEN BOSDecember 23, 1930 September 15, 2020Steven Bos, a long time resident of the Colorado Springs area, has passed away on September 15th at the Cheyenne Mountain Care Center. He was born on December 23rd, 1930 in Bozeman, Montana, son of Garret and Gertrude Bos.He was a member of the Cragmor Christian Reformed Church, and had spent many years volunteering with Gloria as part of the Mobile Missionary Assistance Program. Steven will be remembered for all of the lives he's touched through his honorable volunteering with disaster relief, as an accomplished dairy farmer, and as a dependable husband to his late wife Gloria. He enjoyed playing games with his grandchildren and great grandchildren, traveling, and reading the Bible. Steven was a dedicated Christian and will be missed by all who knew him.He is preceded in death by his loving wife Gloria, his sister Jean, and his brother Edward.He is survived by his siblings; Alice Kingma, Gary Bos, and Marilyn DeVries. By his step children; Deborah L. Reynolds, Randall F. Reynolds, Valerie M. Reynolds, Douglas S. Reynolds, Kevin B. Reynolds, Julie A. Smart. By his grandchildren; Robert S. Enriquez, Yvette L. Enriquez, Crisselda J. Clark, Daniel Landwehr, Timothy Landwehr, Amanda Reynolds, Ashley Lindeman, Matthew Reynolds, Kevin Reynolds Jr., Jessica Hines, Aaron Hakes, and Amber Parr.The family would like to thank the caregivers that saw Steven through his final years. A Celebration of life is Tuesday, September 29th at 10:00AM at Cappadona Funeral Home, 1020 E. Fillmore St. Colorado Springs, CO 80907. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial gifts be made to the Cragmor Christian Reformed Church, 1225 Acacia Dr. Colorado Springs, CO 80907.Psalm 23; The Lord is my shepherd; I shall not want. He causes me to lie down in green pastures; He leads me beside still waters. He restores my soul; He leads me in paths of righteousness for His name's sake.