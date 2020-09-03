1/
Steven Lloyd Hill
1959 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Steven's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Hill
STEVEN LLOYD HILL
November 29, 1959 August 28, 2020
Steven Lloyd Hill, 60, of Colorado Springs, was born on November 29th, 1959 in Torrington, Wyoming to the union of Harold and Vivian (Haas) Hill. He passed away on August 28th, 2020 in Colorado Springs. Steven was a resident of Colorado Springs for 11 years. Also, he resided in Denver, Brighton, Grand Junction (Colorado) and Michigan.
Mr. Hill loved the outdoors especially camping and fishing. He enjoyed watching sports like football and basketball. He was a Denver Broncos fan and he liked the LA Lakers. Steven also adored his two dogs, Riley and Elvis.
Steven is preceded in death by his parents Harold and Vivian Hill, his brother Royce, and sisters Lois and Jeannette.
He leaves to cherish his memories to daughter Odessa Kehm of Denver, Colorado; granddaughter, Hailey Kehm and brothers Roger and Curtis Hill both of Colorado Springs, Colorado.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Angelus Chapel Funeral Directors and Cremation Services
1104 South Circle Drive
Colorado Springs, CO 80910
719-391-1918
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved