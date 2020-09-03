HillSTEVEN LLOYD HILLNovember 29, 1959 August 28, 2020Steven Lloyd Hill, 60, of Colorado Springs, was born on November 29th, 1959 in Torrington, Wyoming to the union of Harold and Vivian (Haas) Hill. He passed away on August 28th, 2020 in Colorado Springs. Steven was a resident of Colorado Springs for 11 years. Also, he resided in Denver, Brighton, Grand Junction (Colorado) and Michigan.Mr. Hill loved the outdoors especially camping and fishing. He enjoyed watching sports like football and basketball. He was a Denver Broncos fan and he liked the LA Lakers. Steven also adored his two dogs, Riley and Elvis.Steven is preceded in death by his parents Harold and Vivian Hill, his brother Royce, and sisters Lois and Jeannette.He leaves to cherish his memories to daughter Odessa Kehm of Denver, Colorado; granddaughter, Hailey Kehm and brothers Roger and Curtis Hill both of Colorado Springs, Colorado.