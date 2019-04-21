Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Steven Mark Hye. View Sign

STEVEN MARK HYE

March 11, 1959 April 8, 2019

Steve Hye passed away on April 8, 2019 at the age of 60 years old. He was a native of Colorado Springs and loved everything about the city and about Colorado. He grew up on the West Side in the shadows of the Garden of the Gods and spent much time playing there during his childhood. He graduated from Coronado High School in 1977 and earned a degree in Business Administration from the University of Colorado at Boulder in 1982. Steve had a way about him that charmed everyone he met and made people feel at ease around him. For most of his adult life Steve worked in sales for various national companies. In his later career he worked for hospice services.

Steve loved his family with all his heart and soul. He is preceded in death by his father James Hye and older brother Robert Hye. He is survived by his mother Betty Hye of Colorado Springs, his wife Kathy and daughters Taylor and Jordan (Nick) all of San Diego, CA, and by his brother Richard Stringer-Hye and family of Nashville, TN, as well as by a large extended family of nieces, nephews and cousins. He will be missed dearly by everyone.

The family will be hosting a celebration of Steve's life in June in the Garden of the Gods. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Steve's memory may be made to your local hospice or the Hospice Foundation of America







