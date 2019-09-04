Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Steven Martin Hundley. View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 4:00 PM Garden of the Gods Club 3320 Mesa Avenue View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Hundley

STEVEN MARTIN HUNDLEY

January 20, 1950 August 9, 2019

Steve Hundley was born in Glendale, California, to Bernard Hundley and Maxine Martin Hundley on January 20, 1950; and died in Colorado Springs on August 9, 2019. The family moved to Pasadena where he attended local schools and enjoyed the ocean life; boating and fly fishing.

He came to Colorado for study at Colorado Mountain College, and later graduated from Milton in Wisconsin. He returned to Colorado as a contractor, supervising the building and remodeling of many structures, including Peak Nine in Breckenridge and Bells restaurant. He also was employed by Holubar Sporting Goods.

Back in California he was active in the Lutheran Church of the Master. He married the love of his life, Patricia Howell Knickerbocker on July 8, 1987 and became the most caring and understanding dad to Drew and Britton Anna Knickerbocker.

Steve was an accomplished carpenter, creative craftsman, chef, and lover of music and books.

Moving back to Colorado Springs with "Pater" in 1997; together they artfully created their exquisitely beautiful home. Before becoming ill, he was an instructor at the University of Phoenix.

His loving wife became his most faithful caregiver through his many complications of RA, cardiac, pulmonary, and kidney failure.

Steve was predeceased by his parents; his only sibling, sister Patricia Hundley, a Lutheran minister; and son Drew. He is survived by Pater, Britton; grandchildren, Greta and Knox; daughter-in-law Natalie Knickerbocker; and sister-in-law, Deborah Caldwell.

A celebration of Steve's life will be held on Sunday, September 8th, at 4:00 p.m. at the Garden of the Gods Club, 3320 Mesa Avenue.

Memorial contributions for the further education of Greta and Knox may be sent to Boxholder, P.O. Box 792, Manitou Springs, CO 80829





