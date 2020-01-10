Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Steven Worley. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Steven Worley was born on October 12, 1946 in Los Angeles, CA and passed away at the age of 73 on January 5, 2020 in Monument, CO after a long hard battle with lung cancer. Steve enlisted in the Navy and fought for our country in the Vietnam War. This is where he learned his trade of air conditioning. He continued to work hard and master his trade over the next 50 years, providing for his family. He loved his family and did everything for them. He had a love and passion for driving and enjoyed the beauty of our country and seeing new places. Steve could often be found working around the house or helping his friends who often called for his craftsmanship and handyman skills. When Steve had free time you could always find him watching his beloved Dodgers. Steve is survived by his beautiful wife of 54 years, Mary Ann (Teri), sons, Steve (Leigh Ann), Kevin (Lisa), Ryan and daughters, Lisa and Danielle (Warren) and his beloved granddaughters, Jourdin, Shaye, Brittany and Ashleigh, his sister Sandy, brothers, Rick and Dale and stepbrothers, Chuck and Ron Hatfield and several nephews and nieces. He is preceded in death by his mom, Mary, his dad, PA (Chuck Hatfield), brothers, Denny and Jack. There will be an open house in Monument on Saturday, Jan. 11th from 2-7 and a service to follow in California.





