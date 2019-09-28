Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Suni Busha (Janice S. Busha) SOK. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

SOK (Janice S. Busha)

SUNI BUSHA SOK (JANICE S. BUSHA)

August 1, 1943 September 20, 2019

SOK, Suni Busha (Janice S. Busha), age 76, born 1 August 1943, passed away at home surrounded by close family on 20 September 2019 in Colorado Springs, Colorado

Janice grew up with her grandmother on a family farm in Korea. She lived through the Korean War where the North Koreans occupied their farm and took all their food and farm animals. She saved her family during the war by gathering the rifles of the North Koreans while they slept and threw them into the well so the soldiers could not shoot the family.

In the spring of 1962, she met a young MP American soldier named James Busha; They married in July 1964. They went to Japan together and arrived in the US in 1967. As a supportive military wife, she accompanied her husband on his assignments in the US and South Korea, until he retired and they settled in Colorado Springs in 1986.

Janice was a strong, lively woman that loved her family, growing plants and flowers, and sightseeing around the world. She is survived by her beloved husband of 55 years, James E Busha(77); her son, Jimmy E Busha(48); daughter, Shae Karen Pinello(47); and 5 grandchildren: Milan R Pinello(22), James E Busha(19), William R Busha(16), Jadzia N Pinello(11), and Maelys Z Pinello(7). She was well-loved and will be missed very much.

A memorial services will be held 11:30 AM, Monday, September 30, 2019 at Chapel of Memories (829 S. Hancock Ave.) Visitation will begin at 10:30 AM. Private burial will follow at Pikes Peak National Cemetery.







SOK (Janice S. Busha)SUNI BUSHA SOK (JANICE S. BUSHA)August 1, 1943 September 20, 2019SOK, Suni Busha (Janice S. Busha), age 76, born 1 August 1943, passed away at home surrounded by close family on 20 September 2019 in Colorado Springs, ColoradoJanice grew up with her grandmother on a family farm in Korea. She lived through the Korean War where the North Koreans occupied their farm and took all their food and farm animals. She saved her family during the war by gathering the rifles of the North Koreans while they slept and threw them into the well so the soldiers could not shoot the family.In the spring of 1962, she met a young MP American soldier named James Busha; They married in July 1964. They went to Japan together and arrived in the US in 1967. As a supportive military wife, she accompanied her husband on his assignments in the US and South Korea, until he retired and they settled in Colorado Springs in 1986.Janice was a strong, lively woman that loved her family, growing plants and flowers, and sightseeing around the world. She is survived by her beloved husband of 55 years, James E Busha(77); her son, Jimmy E Busha(48); daughter, Shae Karen Pinello(47); and 5 grandchildren: Milan R Pinello(22), James E Busha(19), William R Busha(16), Jadzia N Pinello(11), and Maelys Z Pinello(7). She was well-loved and will be missed very much.A memorial services will be held 11:30 AM, Monday, September 30, 2019 at Chapel of Memories (829 S. Hancock Ave.) Visitation will begin at 10:30 AM. Private burial will follow at Pikes Peak National Cemetery. Published in The Gazette from Sept. 28 to Sept. 29, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close