SUSAN (KINCAID) BERRY

March 30, 1955 July 19, 2020

Susan Kincaid Berry passed away peacefully in her beautiful home in Monument, CO early in the morning on Sunday, July 19th following a hard fought battle with metastatic breast cancer. Susi was born on March 30, 1955 to Helen and Vane Kincaid in Denver, Colorado. Susi attended Arvada West High School and graduated in 1973. She went on to study at Western State College. While there, she spent her time skiing on the nearby slopes which increased her love for the snow and the Colorado mountains. She finished her degree in Social Work at Northern Arizona University. Susi worked in the Lewis-Palmer School District for the past 16 years, she has worked as an administrative assistant in the Palmer Ridge testing center. Susi was the bright smile and open ear to students and staff alike during her days at PR.

She was always known for her unwavering faith, she loved sharing her faith through words, but mostly in actions. Her ability to love allowed her to never know a stranger and always have an encouraging word for friends and family. Susi loved the life that she lived. It was one filled with joyous memories of family and friends, but it was her grandchildren that brought her the most joy. Susi's love of the mountains developed into a dream that she shared with her husband Randy; they achieved the dream of owning a cabin in what she called "God's Country" where they spent so much time making incredible memories. Randy and Susi were married for 41 years. Susi is preceded in death by her father Vane Kincaid and mother Helen Kincaid and by her grandson, Dean Randall. Susi is survived by her Husband, Randy Berry, sons Nick and Scott Berry, daughter Kaitlyn Vite, and her six grandchildren with one on the way. As well as, her brother Mike Kincaid and numerous extended family.

Her family wishes to extend their deepest gratitude to all the amazing friends, family and coworkers who have sent cards, letters, meals, messages and their love.

The Celebration of life service will be given at 10:30am on Friday, July 24th at St.Peter's Catholic Church in Monument. A rosary will be held prior to the service."







