Kotval

SUSAN L. KOTVAL

October 9, 1932 June 2, 2020

Susan Kotval, a 47 year resident of Colorado Springs, passed away on June 2, 2020.

Susan was born Oct. 9, 1932 in Chicago to Chinese immigrants Huey and Woo Shee Louie. She was the seventh of ten siblings. When she was just one year old the family moved back to China because of the depression. In 1940 the family returned to Chicago. Susan was only eight years old and spoke only Chinese and had to learn English. She initially found it difficult but eventually mastered the language and earned a degree in occupational therapy at the University of Illinois (graduated in 1956).

She married her first husband, Dr. Edmund Tong, a dentist in the U.S. Army, in 1957 and they lived in Germany from 1958 to 1962. The family then lived in various parts of the U.S. until 1973 when they received a medical transfer to Colorado due to their son Kevin's severe asthma - he had previously been treated at the Children's Asthma Hospital in Denver for two years. Edmund and Susan divorced in 1981 at which time Susan took up a very successful second career selling real estate.

In 1987 she married Mr. Les Kotval and they spent the next thirty years visiting every continent except Africa, dancing (they were members of several dance clubs), playing bridge and tennis and tailgating at Air Force football games! She became an active member of the Colorado Springs Symphony Guild, the Pikes Peak Opera League and the Colorado Springs Civitan Club (she was its top fundraiser). She was also a volunteer English teacher to District 11 schoolchildren, a volunteer with Ecumenical Social Industries where she assisted those needing help paying rent and utilities and an active member of Broadmoor Community Church. Her most significant volunteer work was done as a founding member and president of the Children's Asthma Hospital Auxiliary, the purpose of which was to raise funds for the hospital where her son had been a patient years before. Other activities which she participated in were group hiking, gardening, reading and meeting new people. She was most proud of her sewing abilities and was happiest when she was working on a project for loved one, which was invariably finished to perfection.

Susan was preceded in death by her husband Les Kotval, her parents and five siblings, grandson Nathan Tong and daughter-in-law Kathy Ferrell. She is survived by four siblings, her sons Kevin (Deborah) Tong and Clayton (Linda) Tong, daughter Syrilyn Tong, stepson Perry (Katy) Kotval, stepdaughter Susan (Jeff) Figgs and grandchildren Elizabeth Tong, Brandon Tong, Kyle Tong, Andrew Kotval, Alex Kotval, Luke (Ashley) Figgs, Barbara Figgs, Rachael Figgs and David Figgs. She will be remembered for her generosity, hospitality, determination and love of family. There will be a private interment service on Monday at 3:00 PM, where Susan's ashes will be laid to rest next to her beloved Les. A live stream of the service will occur. Please contact daughter Syrilyn Tong at (907) 474-3016 for the link. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in her memory to Broadmoor Community Church or the Colorado Springs Philharmonic Society.







