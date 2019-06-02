Guest Book View Sign Service Information The Springs Funeral Services 3115 East Platte Avenue Colorado Springs , CO 80909 (719)-328-1793 Celebration of Life 2:00 PM The Springs Funeral Services 3115 East Platte Avenue Colorado Springs , CO 80909 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Haverkorn

SUSAN RAE (BROWN) HAVERKORN

July 6, 1947 - May 30, 2019

Susan Rae (Brown) Haverkorn, was born to John Willard and Geraldine (Sidener) Brown at Dodge City, Kansas, on Sunday, July 6, 1947. She attended school in her hometown of Mullinville, Kansas, where she was raised along with her two brothers. After graduating, she attended Southwestern College at Winfield, Kansas, for two years before transferring to Kansas State University at Manhattan, Kansas. There, Susan completed her teaching degree in 1969.

Saturday, June 14, 1969, Susan married Dwight Haverkorn, from Colorado Springs, Colorado at the United Methodist Church in Mullinville, Kansas. The couple's home was in Colorado Springs. From this marriage, were produced three children.

Susan had a career of teaching at Webster Elementary School, for Widefield School District No. 3, in 1970 and retiring in 2006, after teaching 3rd & 4th grades for 35 years. Over the years, Susan was a member of the Colorado Springs Corvette Club, autocrossing a 1965 Corvette over an eleven year period. Later she was a member of the Classic Chevys of Colorado and owned a 1957 Chevrolet.

Susan is survived by her husband of 50-years; two brothers: Steven Brown (Vivian) of Mullinville, Kansas and Scott Brown (Susan) of Greensburg, Kansas; her three children: son: Bryan Andrew Haverkorn (Morrisa Pena) of Goodyear, Arizona; her daughter: Jody Lynne Haverkorn; and son: Chad Michael Haverkorn (Holly), all of Colorado Springs, Colorado. Grandchildren; Kyle Levi Haverkorn, Bryce Michael Haverkorn and Winter Marie Haverkorn. Also, numerous cousins, nephews and nieces. Susan will be missed by her family, friends, former co-workers, school mates and others too numerous to list.

Celebration of Life, 2:00PM, Monday, June 10, 2019, The Springs Funeral Services, 3115 East Platte Avenue, Colorado Springs, Colorado 80909.

Interment will be in Susan's hometown of Mullinville, Kansas at later date.

Please make a donation in Susan's memory to a .







