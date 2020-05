CokerSUSANNA E. (RUYBALID) COKERMay 12, 1931March 29, 2020Susanna E. Coker passed away on March 29, 2020, in Colorado Springs, CO. She was born May 12, 1931, in Mogote, CO.Susanna graduated high school at McCurdy Mission School in Santa Cruz, NM (Class of '49) and completed her teaching degree at Adams State College in Alamosa, CO.On June 4, 1954, Susanna married Sgt. Armando Quintana, and they traveled to his postings in Japan, Germany, and Ft. Carson (CO). Armando died in February 1965.Susanna later married Sgt. James L. Coker on February 8, 1968. James died September 4, 1991.Susanna is survived by her brother Ruben and four sister-in-laws: Carol Ruybalid, Stella Ruybalid, Lola Ruybalid, and Judy Tolliver.She was preceded in death by her parents Francisco and Deluvina; a sister, Lifeda Bowman; six brothers: Levi, Ben, John, Frank, Tony, and Louis; one niece and five nephews.On April 7th Susanna was laid to rest with her husband, James, at Fort Logan National Cemetery in Denver, CO. A memorial service will be held at a later time.