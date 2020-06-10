WashingtonSUSIE MARIE WASHINGTONFebruary 6, 1948 May 25, 2020God saw the roads getting rough,And the hills were hard to climb;So He closed her weary eyelids,And whispered, " Peace Be Thine".On Monday, May 25, 2020, our beloved Susie Marie Washington received her wings and made flight from Earth to Heaven, from the present Life into His Eternal Light. Her life began on February 6, 1948 in Newport News, VA., to the late Naomi Addison and Jethro Carr. She was united in Holy Matrimony to the late Wesley Washington and to this union, one daughter, Cerissa Washington Bell.She confessed Christ as her personal Savior and united with Colossian Baptist Church under the leadership of Reverend Peter Evans, Newport News, VA.She attended school in the Newport News School system, graduated from Huntington High School and continued her education by graduating from Professional Business College in Newport News, VA. She was employed at Fort Eustis, Fort Eustis Aviation Division with 25 years of service. Among her accomplishments, she joined Colonial Temple #380 Daughters of Elks, Improved Benevolent Protective Order of Elk of World.She cherished her family and put God first in her life. Her legacy will live on in the hearts and minds of everyone she interacted with as well as those she reached out to. Susie had a passion for cooking, baking and sewing: canning of pickles and making homemade bread. She had a talent for sewing quilts, ensembles, blankets, pillows and stitchery. She donated to charity and gave freely of her time.Susie had an array of people who touched her life. There have been many friends who played, read, traveled, worked, broke bread, wept, laughed, screamed, shared hugs, given, received and dreamed with her. We thank God for her and her life.She is preceded in death by her parents, Naomi Addison and Jethro Carr ; sister Fay Suiter and brother, John Carr and husband, Wesley Washington.She leaves to cherish her memories daughter, Cerissa Bell (Todd)of Pueblo, granddaughters, Isabella Harvey and Chelsie Bell of Pueblo; grandsons, Giancarlo Harvey of Pueblo, Antunez of Pueblo; great grandchildren, Ceyani Knighton Newport News, Virginia, Catalina Woods of Pueblo, Carlito Woods of Pueblo, Nayeli Antunez, Janiyah Antunez of Newport News, Virginia, London Antunez of Newport News, and Aaliyah Atunez of Norfolk, Virginia, Kevin Carr, Hazel Ham, Joseph Addison (Francis) and Jethro Carr (Sue) all of Newport News, Virginia, and Sisters, Hazel Ham, Rena Carr, Naomi Corry (Walter) all of Newport News, Virginia, devoted friends, Gloria Parker(Michael) and Sheila, Williamsburg, Virginia. Along with a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.Visitation will be held on Friday, June 12, 2020 from 4:00 to 7:00 pm in Angelus Chapel Funeral Directors located at 1104 S. Circle Drive. Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Angelus Chapel. Interment will be at Pikes Peak National Cemetery on Monday, June 15, 2020 at 9:00 am. Condolences may be shared with family by visiting www.angelus"Mother"I will miss my Mother, for she leaves a vacant spot that never can be filled. I must not mourn as thosewithout hope, for my loved one has gone to receive her reward; which is promised to us all who serve our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. I believe my beloved Mother is now resting with Jesus and I must prepare myself to meet her in Heaven.I will miss you.CerissaIF TEARS COULD BUILD A STAIRCASENO FAREWELLS WERE SPOKEN AND NO TIME TO SAY GOOD-BYE.YOU WERE GONE BEFORE WE KNEW IT AND ONLY GOD KNOWS WHY.IF TEARS COULD BUILD A STAIRCASE AND HEARTACHES MAKE A LANEWE WOULD WALK RIGHT UP TO HEAVEN AND BRING YOU BAC AGAINGONE BUT NOT FORFOTTEN...Gloria Parker