Smith
SUSIE "PATRICIA" SMITH
March 17, 1956
April 24, 2020
On Friday, April 24th, Susie "Patricia" Smith passed away in the comfort of her home. Susie was born on March 17th, 1956 to Peggy and Thomas Proctor. She spent much of her time growing up with her two sisters, Linda Proctor and Kathleen Ray. In December 1981, she married Jim Smith and they raised two children, Patrick Smith and Christy Panico (Smith). In March 2019, she welcomed her first grandchild, Ava Panico.
Susie's greatest passion was supporting rescue horses and riding. She spent as many weekends as she could at a local horse rescue. Susie was known for her kind and altruistic disposition. She would make friends everywhere she went and she cared deeply about the well-being of others, from close family and friends, to people she just met. More than anything, Susie was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She thrived on spending time with family and always put family first.
In lieu of flowers, those interested can make a donation to the Front Range Equine Rescue on their website at https://www.frontrangeequinerescue.org/ways-to-give/
SUSIE "PATRICIA" SMITH
March 17, 1956
April 24, 2020
On Friday, April 24th, Susie "Patricia" Smith passed away in the comfort of her home. Susie was born on March 17th, 1956 to Peggy and Thomas Proctor. She spent much of her time growing up with her two sisters, Linda Proctor and Kathleen Ray. In December 1981, she married Jim Smith and they raised two children, Patrick Smith and Christy Panico (Smith). In March 2019, she welcomed her first grandchild, Ava Panico.
Susie's greatest passion was supporting rescue horses and riding. She spent as many weekends as she could at a local horse rescue. Susie was known for her kind and altruistic disposition. She would make friends everywhere she went and she cared deeply about the well-being of others, from close family and friends, to people she just met. More than anything, Susie was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She thrived on spending time with family and always put family first.
In lieu of flowers, those interested can make a donation to the Front Range Equine Rescue on their website at https://www.frontrangeequinerescue.org/ways-to-give/
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on May 3, 2020.