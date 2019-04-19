Gibbons
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Suzanne Gibbons.
SUZANNE GIBBONS
March 29, 1947 April 13, 2019
On Saturday, April 13, 2019, Suzanne was called home. She is survived by her devoted husband Wayne and loving family and friends.
A celebration of her life will be held on Tuesday, April 23rd with a Rosary at 9:30 AM followed by a Funeral Mass at 10:00 AM from St. Peter Catholic Church in Monument. For further details please visit www.EllisFamilyServices.com
Ellis Family Services Funeral and Memorial Care
13436 West Arbor Place
Littleton, CO 80127
(720) 344-8565
Published in The Gazette from Apr. 19 to Apr. 22, 2019