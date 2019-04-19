Suzanne Gibbons (1947 - 2019)
Gibbons
SUZANNE GIBBONS
March 29, 1947 April 13, 2019
On Saturday, April 13, 2019, Suzanne was called home. She is survived by her devoted husband Wayne and loving family and friends.
A celebration of her life will be held on Tuesday, April 23rd with a Rosary at 9:30 AM followed by a Funeral Mass at 10:00 AM from St. Peter Catholic Church in Monument. For further details please visit www.EllisFamilyServices.com
Published in The Gazette from Apr. 19 to Apr. 22, 2019
