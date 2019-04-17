Suzanne Traxler

Traxler
SUZANNE TRAXLER
February 20, 1946 April 15, 2019
Suzanne Traxler 02/20/1946-04/15/2019, Longtime Monument resident.
Survived by her husband Paul and three daughters: Stacy, Cory and Kelly.
Viewing 9:00 am, Funeral at 10:00 Saturday, April 20, 2019 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints - Monument
950 CO-105 Monument, CO 80132.
Burial Evergreen Cemetery Colorado Springs.
Published in The Gazette on Apr. 17, 2019
