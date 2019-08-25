Guest Book View Sign Service Information Swan-Law Funeral Directors 501 North Cascade Avenue Colorado Springs , CO 80903 (719)-471-9900 Viewing 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM Holy Cross Lutheran Church 4125 Constitution Ave Colorado Springs , CO View Map Service 1:30 PM Holy Cross Lutheran Church Send Flowers Obituary

Pihl

SYLVIA ELIZABETH PIHL

December 28, 1924 August 18, 2019

Born December 28, 1924 to the union of Edna Powers and Frank Phinney in Carthage, N.Y., where she grew up on a farm. She knew farm life was not for her and moved to Syracuse, N.Y. with her 2 sons from her first marriage; Richard and Samuel Barnhart. It was there that she met her second husband, Fred Heistman and from that union she had two daughters; Eleata and Sandra. While married to Fred, they owned and operated restaurants where she was the cook, and her specialty (which was of her own creation: Sauerbraten) was famous. In 1976 they moved to Colorado Springs, after her divorce from her second husband. She met Don Pihl, her best friend and love of her life. They married in May of 1984, and had a wonderful marriage. With that union she instantly gained three more children; Velma, Gunner and Carl. Sylvia was very active in her church, and her love for the Lord showed in her daily life. She was a loving and giving woman to all who knew her.

She was preceded in death by her parents, siblings, her dear son, Samuel, and grandson, David.

Left to cherish her memory is her loving husband, Don Pihl; her children, Richard Barnhart Heistman, Eleata Pettigrass, Sandra (Alan) Schranz, Velma (Ken) Wycoff, Gunner Pihl, Carl (Tammy) Pihl, 15 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren, two great-great grandsons, daughter in law Sandy Heistman and numerous extended family and many friends.

A viewing will be held on Tuesday, August 27th, 12:00pm-1:00pm with service following at 1:30pm all at Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 4125 Constitution Ave, Colorado Springs, CO 80909. The service will conclude with a reception at the church.







