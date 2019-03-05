Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Scarlett

TAKAKO SCARLETT

July 20, 1932

March 3, 2019

Takako Kikuchi Scarlett (Tako), age 86, a long-time resident of Colorado Springs, passed away from congestive heart failure on Sunday, March 3, 2019. She was born in Shikoku, Japan and was the youngest child of Masaru and Muneshige Kikuchi. Her husband, Joe Scarlett, met her on Yokota AB. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and homemaker. Her love was the bond and the guiding light that inspired all family members. She enoyed sewing and knitting - talents she used to make Afghans, clothes for the kids, and making Raggedy Ann dolls. She also enjoyed mushroom hunting and creating stained glass lamps, where her patience and attention to detail can be seen. Among her favorite activities were weekly trips to Cripple Creek and watching Sumo matches on TV. But her highest priority was to create a warm, loving atmosphere for her family.

She is survived by her husband Joe, daughters Marion, Lona, Roxanne, and Linda, son Robert, 11 grandchildren, and 2 great grandchildren. She was pre-deceased by her oldest son, Joseph Jr.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Pikes Peak Hospice.

A visitation will be held Wednesday, March 6 at 4pm, and a funeral Thursday, March 7 at 2pm, at Swan Law Funeral Directors.







Published in The Gazette from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2019

Arrangements under the direction of:

Swan-Law Funeral Directors

