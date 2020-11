RushTAMILA "TAMI" R. RUSHNovember 4, 1960 November 12, 2020Tamila "Tami" R. Rush, 60, of Colorado Springs, CO, formerly of Smith Center, KS passed away on Thursday, November 12, 2020. She was born November 4, 1960 to Charles and Jan (Ferrel) Maddox. She was a 1978 graduate of South High School in Salina, KS. She married Randy Rush on June 3, 1994.Survivors include her husband Randy Rush, father Charles Maddox, brother Randy (Kathryn) Maddox, four children, Christina (Wes) Harrison, Kristen (Kyle) Schenk, Wendy (Adam) Fisher, Kale (Sharin) Shank and 14 grandchildren. Her mother, Jan Maddox, preceded her in death.A private memorial service will be held at First Evangelical Free Church, Colorado Springs, CO on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at 10 am. Memorial contributions can be made to the First Evangelical Free Church 820 N. 30th St., Colorado Springs, CO 80904 or the Alzheimer's Association 2315 Bott Ave., Colorado Springs, CO 80904.