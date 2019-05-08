Hinton
TAYLOR KELLER HINTON
11/12/1987 - 05/01/2019
Having entered this life eight weeks early to the delight of parents Barry and Susan, siblings Matthew and Kelsey, and numerous other family members, he departed it decades too early to begin another journey while being sadly mourned but joyfully remembered by family now including nephew Gabriel, and a multitude of friends.
Once a participant in many sports and later an avid, knowledgeable fan, Taylor had returned "home" to watch his teams in the playoffs. Having always lived in the same house on Cascade Ave, he attended Steele, Holmes, and Palmer before moving to Fort Collins where he lived with his siblings and graduated from CSU. His degree in journalism led to employment in tech writing and web development/design.
He enjoyed traveling and contemplated living in Lisbon after the first day there. He also loved Solana Beach where the family had oft vacationed. Bon Voyage.
A celebration of life will be held at Patty Jewett Saturday, May 11, 2019, from 1-4. Limited Parking
Published in The Gazette on May 8, 2019