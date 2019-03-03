Tedd H. Hinton

TEDD H. HINTON
January 25, 1925 February 20th, 2019
Tedd H. Hinton, 94, of Colorado Springs passed away February 20th, 2019. He was born January 25, 1925 in Stockville, Nebraska. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Darlene, along with son Mark (partner Ray Smoot), daughter Cindy Ingram (Curtis), and grandson Corey Ingram.
Tedd retired from the Federal Aviation Administration in September, 1980. He proudly served his country in the Army Air Corps during World War II.
A memorial and celebration of life service will be held at a later date.
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 3, 2019
