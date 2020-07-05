1/1
Teina Ione Snyder
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Teina's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Snyder
TEINA IONE SNYDER
1947
June 14, 2020
Teina Ione Snyder, 72, of Woodland Park, passed away on June 14, 2020 following a long struggle with Multiple Sclerosis. She lived in Woodland Park for the last 25 years and was a retired medical transcriptionist. Teina was born and raised in Rawlins Wyoming where her sisters still live. Her greatest joy was her children and grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her mother, Alice Medlock and her Father, Bill Medlock. She Is survived by her husband Larry, daughter Jaime (of Denver Colorado), son Jeff (of San Diego, California), and grandchildren Kandis, Esteban, Elijah, Oliver, Stella and Ethan.
Teina was a much loved daughter, wife, mother and grandmother. She is missed.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved