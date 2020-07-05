Snyder

TEINA IONE SNYDER

1947

June 14, 2020

Teina Ione Snyder, 72, of Woodland Park, passed away on June 14, 2020 following a long struggle with Multiple Sclerosis. She lived in Woodland Park for the last 25 years and was a retired medical transcriptionist. Teina was born and raised in Rawlins Wyoming where her sisters still live. Her greatest joy was her children and grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her mother, Alice Medlock and her Father, Bill Medlock. She Is survived by her husband Larry, daughter Jaime (of Denver Colorado), son Jeff (of San Diego, California), and grandchildren Kandis, Esteban, Elijah, Oliver, Stella and Ethan.

Teina was a much loved daughter, wife, mother and grandmother. She is missed.







