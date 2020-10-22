Putman

TERESA ELIZABETH (BOND ) PUTMAN

April 15, 1959 October 18, 2020

Teresa Elizabeth Bond Putman peacefully passed away at her home in Moreland, Georgia on Saturday October 18, 2020. Born to EG and Linus Bond in Owosso, Michigan on April 15, 1959. As the baby of ten children, she was quick to say that her parents "saved the best for last!" She attended Owosso High School where she was a nationally recognized cheerleader, President of Student Council, and member of Homecoming court. Anyone who met Teri knew she was always the brightest light in the room. With a keen sense of humor and infectious laugh, she was feisty and full of life, sass, and most of all, full of love.

Teri attended Northwestern Michigan before moving to Miami, Florida, where she worked for JCPenney until 2014. She started her career in the candy department. With hard work and perseverance, she worked her way through the ranks to become a store manager. In 1983, when her store was being remodeled, she met her future husband, Max. They rode down the escalator together when Max took a chance and asked her out. They married in Miami in 1985. Teri's career took her to several different cities: Atlanta, Enterprise, and finally, Colorado Springs, which she considered to be home. Teri was an incredible mother of two wonderful children. She was able to handle the stresses of the successful working woman while still being the ultimate, loving mother. Many who knew her best called her Wonder Woman. Teri was loved by all, led by example, and showed many young ladies how to be a strong, successful, principled, and caring woman in a world where men set the rules. She will be greatly missed by many.

Teri was predeceased by her parents Linus and EG Bond, and brother David Bond. She is survived by her husband Max Putman; son Connor Putman and his wife, Emily; daughter Alex Putman; sisters Nan Bond, Judy, Jill Bond Chambers, Linda Bond Mayer, Mary Bond Plowman, Susie Bond Chandler, Ellen Bond Gregory, and Jane Bond Conklin; brother Steven Bond; and sister by heart, Ebba Jonas. In lieu of a funeral during a pandemic, a celebration of Teri's life will be held on or about her birthday in April in Atlanta, Georgia. Details will follow.







