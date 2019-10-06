Sanchez
TERESA M. SANCHEZ
March 5, 1939 September 30, 2019
Teresa M. Sanchez, 80, of Colorado Springs, CO passed on September 30, 2019. Teresa was born on March 5, 1939 in Cartago, Costa Rica.
She is survived by her children, Lidia (Robert) Vigil, Elizabeth (Todd) Norton, Nieves Dalila (Ray), RoseMarie Collins and Ruben Collazo Jr.; siblings, Amalia Villalta, Josephina Maria Maston, Rafael Villalta and Ana Dalila Wagner; grandchildren, Nando (Jessica), Belinda (Gary), Lia, Brandon (Hayley), Jeremy, Trisha (Andrew), Reece, Ruben, Adam (Andrea) and Alix; as well as great grandchildren, Isa, Keira and Joerge.
Rosary will be held at 12:45 p.m. with Memorial Services to follow at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 3122 Poinsetta Dr, Colorado Springs, CO 80907. Teresa will be laid to rest on Thursday, October 10, 2019 at 11:15 a.m. at Fort Logan National Cemetery, Denver, CO.
Published in The Gazette on Oct. 6, 2019