Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Teresa Marie Ballard. View Sign Service Information Shrine of Remembrance Mausoleum/Funeral Home 1730 East Fountain Blvd. Colorado Springs , CO 80910 (719)-634-1597 Send Flowers Obituary

Ballard

TERESA MARIE BALLARD

October 6, 1961 July 24, 2019

Born in Phillipsburg, Pennsylvania on October 6, 1961, Teresa Marie Ballard is being mourned by her loving family after her death on July 24, 2019.

During her time in the United States Marine Corps, Teresa served as an Armorer at Camp Pendleton as well as several other posts. On July 14, 1983, in Grass Flat, Pennsylvania she married Michael Shane Ballard, Sr. Shortly thereafter, she earned her Bachelor of Science degree; Teresa began her proud career working in the aeronautics industry as a Manufacturing Engineer, Quality Engineer, and Process Engineer. Even after her honorable discharge and entry into the engineering field she was always proud of having outranked her husband and was feisty enough to never let him forget it.

Always ready to "debate" her opinions, Teresa was never one to let differences stop her from helping those who needed it. She was both an avid shopper and an outdoorsman; she loved scouting for game, hunting, camping and riding ATVs. One of her proudest moments was the birth of her only grandson who was her pride and joy. Until his birth she had called her dogs, Sarge and Penny, her grandchildren.

Teresa is survived by her husband, Mike Ballard; son, Michael Ballard; daughter, Lisa "Little One" (Steven) Hatheway; grandson, Hunter Hatheway; sisters, Chris (Morton) Simon, and Cindy Panik; brothers, Mark (Mary Beth) Panik, Johnny (Margaret) Panik, and David Panik; and many nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Shrine of Remembrance, "America the Beautiful" Chapel, 1730 East Fountain Boulevard.

Online Condolences:







BallardTERESA MARIE BALLARDOctober 6, 1961 July 24, 2019Born in Phillipsburg, Pennsylvania on October 6, 1961, Teresa Marie Ballard is being mourned by her loving family after her death on July 24, 2019.During her time in the United States Marine Corps, Teresa served as an Armorer at Camp Pendleton as well as several other posts. On July 14, 1983, in Grass Flat, Pennsylvania she married Michael Shane Ballard, Sr. Shortly thereafter, she earned her Bachelor of Science degree; Teresa began her proud career working in the aeronautics industry as a Manufacturing Engineer, Quality Engineer, and Process Engineer. Even after her honorable discharge and entry into the engineering field she was always proud of having outranked her husband and was feisty enough to never let him forget it.Always ready to "debate" her opinions, Teresa was never one to let differences stop her from helping those who needed it. She was both an avid shopper and an outdoorsman; she loved scouting for game, hunting, camping and riding ATVs. One of her proudest moments was the birth of her only grandson who was her pride and joy. Until his birth she had called her dogs, Sarge and Penny, her grandchildren.Teresa is survived by her husband, Mike Ballard; son, Michael Ballard; daughter, Lisa "Little One" (Steven) Hatheway; grandson, Hunter Hatheway; sisters, Chris (Morton) Simon, and Cindy Panik; brothers, Mark (Mary Beth) Panik, Johnny (Margaret) Panik, and David Panik; and many nieces and nephews.A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Shrine of Remembrance, "America the Beautiful" Chapel, 1730 East Fountain Boulevard.Online Condolences: ShrineOfRemembrance.com Published in The Gazette on July 28, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close