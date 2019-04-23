Gatewood
TERESA VICTORIA GATEWOOD
April 14, 2019
Teresa Victoria Gatewood 70, of Killen, Texas passed away on April 14, 2019 in the comfort of her home with loving family members at her side. She was a longtime resident of Colorado Springs before moving to Texas.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, April 23 from 4:00 - 7:00 pm at Angelus Chapel Funeral Directors, 1104 S. Circle Drive, Colorado Springs, CO. 80910. A Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, April 24, at Noon at Angelus Funeral Directors Chapel; Teresa will be laid to rest at Pikes Peak National Cemetery following the funeral service.
Friends may share their condolences and memories
Published in The Gazette on Apr. 23, 2019