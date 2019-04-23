Teresa Victoria Gatewood (1948 - 2019)
Service Information
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
12:00 PM
Obituary
Gatewood
TERESA VICTORIA GATEWOOD
April 14, 2019
Teresa Victoria Gatewood 70, of Killen, Texas passed away on April 14, 2019 in the comfort of her home with loving family members at her side. She was a longtime resident of Colorado Springs before moving to Texas.
Friends may share their condolences and memories
Friends may share their condolences and memories
Published in The Gazette on Apr. 23, 2019
