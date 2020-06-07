Teri Lee Scott
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Teri's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Scott
TERI LEE SCOTT
August 11, 1931
June 2, 2020
Teri Lee Scott went home to be with the Lord after a short illness on June 2, 2020. Born Gwendolyn June McDow on August 11, 1931 to parents Annie Avis (nee Diamond) and Harry Raymond McDow in Grand Junction, Colorado.
As a girl, she loved spending summers at her Aunt Pet and Aunt Eva's ranch in Glenwood Springs. After high school, she attended Brigham Young University and studied Egyptian archeology. Teri was an avid skier, horsewoman, and tennis player. In 1982, Teri suffered a traumatic brain injury as a result of a horse accident. She was in a coma for a week. Eventually, she would teach herself how to live again-to talk, walk, drive, and live independently. Teri had some residual effects from the injury but did not allow them to limit her. She loved camping and exploring, crafts and needlepoint, and was a lifelong animal lover. She enjoyed years of pet sitting for friends and acquaintances. The latter part of her life was lived quietly, enjoying jigsaw puzzles and spending time with her granddaughter and several friends.
Teri is survived by her daughter, Shawn deLee Brown; granddaughter, Amy Louise Womeldorff; and predeceased, by her grandson, Bryan Michael Womeldorff. Please donate in her memory to the ASPCA.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Shrine of Remembrance
1730 East Fountain Blvd.
Colorado Springs, CO 80910
(719) 634-1597
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved