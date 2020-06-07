ScottTERI LEE SCOTTAugust 11, 1931June 2, 2020Teri Lee Scott went home to be with the Lord after a short illness on June 2, 2020. Born Gwendolyn June McDow on August 11, 1931 to parents Annie Avis (nee Diamond) and Harry Raymond McDow in Grand Junction, Colorado.As a girl, she loved spending summers at her Aunt Pet and Aunt Eva's ranch in Glenwood Springs. After high school, she attended Brigham Young University and studied Egyptian archeology. Teri was an avid skier, horsewoman, and tennis player. In 1982, Teri suffered a traumatic brain injury as a result of a horse accident. She was in a coma for a week. Eventually, she would teach herself how to live again-to talk, walk, drive, and live independently. Teri had some residual effects from the injury but did not allow them to limit her. She loved camping and exploring, crafts and needlepoint, and was a lifelong animal lover. She enjoyed years of pet sitting for friends and acquaintances. The latter part of her life was lived quietly, enjoying jigsaw puzzles and spending time with her granddaughter and several friends.Teri is survived by her daughter, Shawn deLee Brown; granddaughter, Amy Louise Womeldorff; and predeceased, by her grandson, Bryan Michael Womeldorff. Please donate in her memory to the ASPCA.