Terrence M. Gleason (1934 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Terrence M. Gleason.
Service Information
Memorial Gardens Cemetery & Funeral Home
3825 Airport Road
Colorado Springs, CO
80910
(719)-596-7990
Memorial service
Wednesday, May 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Memorial Gardens Cemetery & Funeral Home
3825 Airport Road
Colorado Springs, CO 80910
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Gleason
TERRENCE M. GLEASON
August 10, 1934 April 20, 2019
Terrence M. Gleason, 84, of Colorado Springs, passed away on April 20, 2019. He was born on August 10, 1934 to Charles Marion Gleason and Edith Estella Martin in Hutchinson, Kansas.
He is survived by his daughter, Mary Ann (Bill) Lawson; granddaughter, Nicole (Jeff) Garman; and great-grandchildren, Jessica, Conor, Holley and Hayley.
Memorial service with full military honors will be held on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Memorial Gardens Funeral Home, 3825 Airport Road, Colorado Springs, 80910.
To leave the family an online condolence, please visit www.DignityMemorial.com
logo
Published in The Gazette on Apr. 28, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Colorado Springs, CO   (719) 596-7990
funeral home direction icon