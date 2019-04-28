Gleason
TERRENCE M. GLEASON
August 10, 1934 April 20, 2019
Terrence M. Gleason, 84, of Colorado Springs, passed away on April 20, 2019. He was born on August 10, 1934 to Charles Marion Gleason and Edith Estella Martin in Hutchinson, Kansas.
He is survived by his daughter, Mary Ann (Bill) Lawson; granddaughter, Nicole (Jeff) Garman; and great-grandchildren, Jessica, Conor, Holley and Hayley.
Memorial service with full military honors will be held on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Memorial Gardens Funeral Home, 3825 Airport Road, Colorado Springs, 80910.
Published in The Gazette on Apr. 28, 2019