YoungerTERRI L. YOUNGERMarch 23, 1961July 2, 2020Teresa Leigh (Terri) Younger passed away on Thursday, July 2, 2020 from a long struggle with the results of cancer treatments. Terri L Eicher was born March 23, 1961 to Dan and Pat Eicher in Waterloo, IA. Terri made her profession until her death.Shortly after graduating high school, Terri moved to St. Joseph, MO in 1981. She married Terry Younger while in the process of moving to Colorado Springs, CO. They were married on November 15th, 1986 in Waterloo, IA and resided in Colorado Springs until her death. Terri was employed as an accountant at various firms during her life, and greatly enjoyed her work.Two children were born of this marriage. Brent Alan (1995) and Stacey Dawn (1999). Terri is survived by her husband and children, her parents Dan and Mildred Eicher (IA), brother David Eicher (Irina)(IA), sister Jan Swanson (Jim)(IA), sister Karen Eicher (Ukraine), step sister Sue Lang (Don)(CO), step sister Karen Hartman (Kevin)(CO), step brother Jim Quam(Linda)(CO), and numerous other family and friends.She was an extremely kindhearted person and cared for everyone she encountered. She never gave up and she passed this mantra onto her children. She was a strong-willed woman who found the good in anyone she met. She will be greatly missed by all who had the privilege of knowing her.