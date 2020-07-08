1/1
Terri L. Younger
1961 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Terri's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Younger
TERRI L. YOUNGER
March 23, 1961
July 2, 2020
Teresa Leigh (Terri) Younger passed away on Thursday, July 2, 2020 from a long struggle with the results of cancer treatments. Terri L Eicher was born March 23, 1961 to Dan and Pat Eicher in Waterloo, IA. Terri made her profession until her death.
Shortly after graduating high school, Terri moved to St. Joseph, MO in 1981. She married Terry Younger while in the process of moving to Colorado Springs, CO. They were married on November 15th, 1986 in Waterloo, IA and resided in Colorado Springs until her death. Terri was employed as an accountant at various firms during her life, and greatly enjoyed her work.
Two children were born of this marriage. Brent Alan (1995) and Stacey Dawn (1999). Terri is survived by her husband and children, her parents Dan and Mildred Eicher (IA), brother David Eicher (Irina)(IA), sister Jan Swanson (Jim)(IA), sister Karen Eicher (Ukraine), step sister Sue Lang (Don)(CO), step sister Karen Hartman (Kevin)(CO), step brother Jim Quam(Linda)(CO), and numerous other family and friends.
She was an extremely kindhearted person and cared for everyone she encountered. She never gave up and she passed this mantra onto her children. She was a strong-willed woman who found the good in anyone she met. She will be greatly missed by all who had the privilege of knowing her.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Evergreen Funeral Home
1830 East Fountain Blvd.
Colorado Springs, CO 80910
(719) 475-8303
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 8, 2020
She will be sadly missed by her family in St. Joseph, Mo.
LeeAnn Blizzard
Family
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved