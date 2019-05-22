Daniels
TERRY "NORMA" DANIELS
September 9, 1934 May 20, 2019
Terry (Norma) Daniels, 84, of Colorado Springs, entered into eternal life on Monday, May 20, 2019 at her home, peacefully surrounded by her family.
Terry was born Sept 9th, 1934 in Bald Knob, Arkansas to John & Addie Piker. She married Marvin "Buzz" Daniels in 1955 and moved to Colorado Springs in 1972. She was an active member at Pikes Peak Christian Church.
She is survived by her 4 children, Jerry Law (Kathy), Vicki Keech, Rita Townley (Lionel), and Sharon Turano (Billy); 3 sisters, Maxine, Eva, and Faye, and 1 brother, Eddie Piker (Denise); 9 grand kids and 16 great-grandkids.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Marvin and a daughter, Karen. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Pikes Peak Christian Church.
Services will be held on Thursday, May 23, 2019 @ 11:00 AM at the Pikes Peak Christian Church, 4955 Bradley Rd.
Published in The Gazette on May 22, 2019