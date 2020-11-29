1/1
Terry John Lutz
1936 - 2020
TERRY JOHN LUTZ
November 20, 1936 November 9, 2020
Terry John Lutz, 83, of Guffey Colorado, passed on Nov. 9, 2020 after a short battle with Covid 19.
He attended school in Henrietta New York and then joined the Navy. He graduated from Rochester Institute of Technology and worked his entire career for IBM.
He spent most of his adult life in Nederland Colorado, retired in 1995 and moved to Guffey, where he remained an active member of the community.
A memorial service is being planned for this spring or summer at St. Peters Catholic Church in Cripple Creek, CO.



Published in The Gazette on Nov. 29, 2020.
