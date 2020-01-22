Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Woodward

TERRY KENT WOODWARD

December 30, 1940

January 8, 2020

Terry Kent Woodward passed away Wed, Jan. 8, 2020 surrounded by family, at CU Anschutz Medical Campus in Aurora, CO. Terry was born in Logan, UT, December 30, 1940 to Harry and Theone Woodward. He is survived by his devoted and loving wife, Jeanine, married 56 years, and daughters, Lisa (Lee) Tripp and Sherri Woodward; aunt, Vesta Johnson; sisters, Kaye (Gene) Whitehead, and Robin (Jay) Robinson and their families. He had many amazing long-time friends he enjoyed spending time with and that have been very supportive throughout his life.

Terry grew up in Pierre, SD where he graduated in 1959 with 13 high school letters in football, basketball, track and choir. He was inducted into the Pierre High School Athletic Hall of Fame in 1997. He went on to play basketball at the University of Colorado and graduated with a B.S. in Education. Terry taught various subjects at North Jr, Palmer and Wasson High Schools in Colorado Springs, CO for 30 years and coached basketball and track early in his career.

He owned the TY Ranch in Hot Springs, SD and enjoyed spending time there in the summers with family and friends. He enjoyed working in his garage and doing metal and woodwork. He was an avid outdoors-man. He loved fishing, hunting and camping. He enjoyed following the Colorado Sports teams. Most importantly, he was a wonderful husband, father and friend.

Memorials in Terry's name, may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation or Pierre Educational Foundation, PO Box 94, Pierre SD 57501. A family memorial will be in Hot Springs, SD at a later date.





Published in The Gazette on Jan. 22, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close