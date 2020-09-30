Mackey
TERRY MACKEY
March 4, 1938 September 18, 2020
Terry Mackey, a long time football coach, world history teacher, and so much more, passed on September 18, 2020. Terry was born in St Louis, MO to Otto and Delia Mackey on March 4, 1938.
Terry was the starting fullback on the 1956 Kirkwood High School football team that was the only unbeaten, untied team in the school's history. A recent teammate said Terry was the best football player he had ever known.
Terry graduated from Washington University in St Louis where he was starting fullback for the WU Bears. Terry's coaching career began at Air Academy High School where he coached and taught for several years before moving to Harrison School District 2.
Terry retired from teaching in 1993 and spent many happy years fishing and hunting in Colorado and traveling to fishing destinations around the world. He was happiest hunting pheasant, fishing for tarpon and bonefish on a fly rod or fly fishing for trout on Colorado rivers. He was an outstanding hunting dog trainer and finished an AKC Champion Field Trial Brittany Spaniel, an extremely difficult accomplishment.
He loved and appreciated art and history and was an avid reader with a particular passion for the history of the American west. One quote remembered is from philosopher George Santayana, "Those who can't learn from history are doomed to repeat it."
Terry is survived by his wife, Gay of 61 years; two sons, Mike (Ellen) and Kevin, plus three grandchildren, Connor, Megan, and Joy, and a sister, Linda (Richard) of Tallahassee, FL, plus numerous nieces and nephews, and cousins.
A celebration of life will be held at the outdoor Glen at the Broadmoor Community Church, 315 Lake Avenue, Colorado Springs on October 9, 2020 at 11:30 am. Those attending are asked to wear masks and practice social distancing.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Parkinson's research or a charity of choice
.