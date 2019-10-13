Pemberton
TERRY R. PEMBERTON
June 30, 1950 September 7, 2019
Terry was born and grew up in Crescent, MO with his parents, brothers, sisters, and other family members.
Terry is survived by his wife, Zetta Pemberton, as well as, family and many friends.
Terry was in the US Army for 21 years and retired as Commandant of NCO Academy at Fort Carson. Terry enjoyed being a Santa, scuba diving, hunting, fishing, spending time with family and friends.
Full military honors will be held on October 17, 2019 at 2:00 PM at the Pikes Peak National Cemetery (10545 Drennan Road, Colorado Springs).
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to: Pikes Peak Hospice, Penrose Hospital, 2222 North Nevada; 6th Floor, Colorado Springs, CO 80907
Published in The Gazette on Oct. 13, 2019