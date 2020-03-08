Barratt
THELL JANE BARRATT
September 25, 1945 February 20, 2020
Thell Jane Barratt, 74, of Peyton, Colorado, lost her courageous battle with cancer on Thursday, February 20th, 2020. Undeniably a fighter, Jane left this world peacefully surrounded by her loving family.
Jane was born to James Lavelle Gleave and Mary Thelma Lewis on September 25th, 1945 in Richfield, Utah. She is predeceased by her husband, James Cleave Barratt and her son, Robert Wayne Gabardi.
Jane is survived by her two children, Randy Gabardi (Pamela Gabardi) and Vickie Keene (William Keene), eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Jane was not only an adoring wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend, she was a devoted disciple of the Lord. She joyfully shared her miraculous experiences until the very end, claiming that 'He's not done with me yet".
A celebration of life will be held at 11am on March 14th, 2020 at Memorial Gardens Cemetery & Funeral Home, 3825 Airport Road, Colorado Springs, CO 80910.
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 8, 2020