Hyson
THELMA GRACE HYSON
March 18, 1932
July 17, 2019
Thelma Grace Hyson, 87, passed away 17 July 2019 in CO Springs, CO with her family by her side.
She was born 18 March 1932 in Poland Mines, PA to Milo (Tom) & Mary Secrest Sullenberger. Thelma was preceded in death by her parents & brothers, Bryan & Grant Sullenberger.
Thelma was married to William Hyson for almost 60 years. He preceded her death in 2011. She was also preceded in death by her 3 sons: David, William, & James Hyson. She is survived by her 2 daughters: Irene (Glen) Higgins & Margaret Hyson; 6 grandchildren: Lara, James (Deanna), & Zachary (Sarah) Taylor, Amanda (Jeremey) Rollin, Glen & Emily Higgins & 7 great-grandchildren: Toby, Isaac, & Arabella Rollin, Zachariah, Cheyenne, & Zachary Taylor, & Ezra Jonasen.
Thelma was an avid gardener & Scouter. She was "grandma" to almost everyone she knew.
Visitation: 6-8PM, Fri, 16 Aug 2019, Dove-Witt, 6630 S. Highway 85/87, Fountain, CO. Funeral: 11AM, Sat, 17 Aug 2019. Fountain Community Theater (Fleischauer Activities Center), 326 Alabama Ave, Fountain, CO. Reception/luncheon to follow.
In honor of Thelma's dedication to Scouting, the family encourages anyone who is or has been a Scouter to wear their Scouting uniform to the funeral & reception.
If you would like to make a charitable contribution in Thelma's name, the family suggests the Pikes
Peak Council BSA (The Wm & Thelma Hyson Campership Fund or the Wood Badge Scholarship Fund preferred) or to a .
Thelma will be placed with her husband in Pikes Peak National Cemetery.
Full obituary at DignityMemorial.com
Published in The Gazette on Aug. 14, 2019