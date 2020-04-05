Miller
MRS. THELMA (SHARP) MILLER
June 23, 1921 March 26, 2020
Thelma Sharp Miller was born in Kansas City, MO on June 23, 1921. She went home to be with the Lord on March 26, 2020. Mrs. Miller was a retired elementary teacher and a longtime resident of Colorado Springs. She is survived by her daughter, Christie Ann Hinds; son, John A Miller II and his wife, Leslie; son, David I Miller and his wife, Barbara; 8 grandchildren, Rebecca Hinds, Brice Miller and wife, Mandy; Michelle Dickerson and husband, Tom; Ty Miller and wife, Gini; Heather Stone and husband, Shawn; Rachel Truit and husband, Jason; Renee Beebe and husband, Troy; Collette Hawkins and husband, Marc; 26 great-grandchildren, and 8 great-great grandchildren.
Thelma's parents were Drs. Fred and Blanch Sharp, who passed on to her, their love of the Lord and their adventuresome spirits and love of learning. She grew up in a farming community of Crookston, MN. Where she excelled in academics and music. Her love for learning led to her career in teaching in public school and Bible studies. She received a Bachelor in Education from University of North Dakota, Masters in Education from University of Colorado and was a graduate of the School of Christian Ministry from Gospel Crusade, Bradenton, FL. Her philosophy was to worship God, be teachable and be a giver of time, talent and treasure. She never was ready for the "rocking chair" and actively served the Lord until her "going home". Please check the obituaries near the end of May for date and time of Mrs. Thelma Miller's Celebration of Life. In lieu of flowers make donations to Crossfire Ministries, 2120 E La Salle St, Colorado Springs, CO 80909.
Published in The Gazette on Apr. 5, 2020