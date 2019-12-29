Beadles
THENA LOUISE BEADLES
November 25, 1959
December 24, 2019
Thena Louise Beadles, 60, died December 24, 2019 in Colorado Springs, Colorado.
She was born November 25, 1959 in Cheyenne, Wyoming to Russle L. and Betty L. (Swafford) Kersh.
Thena worked as a teacher for District 49.
She received her teaching degree from the University of Colorado-Boulder, then went on to earn her Master's Degree at Regis University in Colorado Springs. She taught history in District 49 for 30 years. She enjoyed boating, being on a beach, reading, drawing, and painting. Thena also enjoyed cuddling with her three dachshunds and spending time at home with her husband, Lowell. Hosting game nights with friends and family was something Thena loved to do. She will be remembered as a caring and compassionate person who thought of others before herself and loved to take care of everyone.
Thena is preceded in death by her parents, Russle L. and Betty L. Kersh.
She is survived by her husband of thirty-two years, Lowell Beadles; son, Austin Beadles; step-daughters, Betsy and Kat Beadles; grandson, Connor Beadles; brothers, Ron (Noni) Kersh, Tom (Mary) Kersh, and Rusty Kersh.
Memorial Service, 2:00PM, Sunday, January 5, 2020, The Springs Funeral Services-North, 6575 Oakwood Boulevard, Colorado Springs, Colorado 80923.
Published in The Gazette on Dec. 29, 2019