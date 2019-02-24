Statler
THEODORE AND SYLVA STATLER
Service Notice
Former residents of Colorado Springs, died in January of 2019. Private family graveside services will be held Sat., Mar. 2, 2019. Military Honors for Ted will be provided by the United States Air Force.
A joint celebration of Sylva and Ted's life will be held at 2:00 P.M., All Souls Unitarian Church, 730 N. Tejon St., Colorado Springs, CO 80903. A reception will follow the service, at the church. M. P. Murphy and Associates Funeral Directors of Boulder is in charge of arrangements.
M.P. Murphy & Associates Funeral Directors
7464 Arapahoe Road
Boulder, CO 80303-1500
(303) 530-4111
Published in The Gazette on Feb. 24, 2019