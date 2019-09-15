Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Theodore B. Gazarian. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Gazarian

THEODORE B. GAZARIAN

January 24, 1932 August 26, 2019

Theodore B Gazarian went home to be with the Lord August 26, 2019. He was born in Watertown, Massachusetts January 24, 1932 to Hampar Toros Gazarian and Kathleen Batcheler Gazarian. He was preceeded in death by his mother and father and sister, Barbara Stafford of Aspen, Colorado. He leaves behind two daughters Hope White and Charity Kovac (Neil), nephew Gary Forst, nieces Babette Gazarian, Melanie Raye Lessard and Toril Raymond, grandchildren Travis White, Andrea Coleman (Ron), Rachel Leonhart, Amy Merrill (Tom), Aaron Strange, Ian Kovac and Austin Kovac, as well as many great nieces, great nephews, great grandchildren and many, many good friends and neighbors.

Ted grew up in the Boston suburb of Watertown, Massachusetts and came to Colorado Springs with his mother and sister in the mid-1940s so that his sister could skate with the Broadmoor Skating Club. He became a skater and a skate instructor over the years. After graduating from Harvard in 1953, Ted joined the USAF after 4 years of ROTC and became a pilot. He continued that service to his country as an Air Force Reservist stationed at Peterson Air Field 302nd Air Lift Wing as well as retiring from the Air National Guard as a pilot with the 153rd Airlift Wing out of Cheyenne, Wyoming. He flew C130s in the Korean and Vietnam wars. He retired as a Lieutenant Colonel in 1991.

Ted was a beloved friend to all the children in his Ivywild neighborhood, hosting adventures to Skateland, the downtown Saturday matinees, as well as memorable picnics in Cheyenne Canon for dozens of children. He will be greatly missed by all who benefitted from his kindness and generosity.

Donations in lieu of flowers can be made in his honor to Samaritan's Purse, Salvation Army, or Springs Rescue Mission.

His interment will be September 16, 2019 at 3:00 pm at Pikes Peak National Cemetery.





