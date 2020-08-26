Hamacher
THEODORE "TED" EUGENE HAMACHER
October 19, 1960
August 16, 2020
BONNIE JO (JONES)
HAMACHER
September 20, 1954
August 16, 2020
Theodore (Ted) Eugene Hamacher (59) was born on October 19th, 1960 to the late Theodore Ray (Shorty) Hamacher and survived by his mother Bonnie Dolores Hamacher (Nickell). Ted grew up in Simla, Colorado where he built his life being employed by the family well drilling business, Hamacher Well Works. He was a mentor in his trade, a doting father, proud papa, avid hunter and fisherman, and an amazingly loving husband.
Bonnie Jo Hamacher (Jones) (65) was born on September 20th, 1954, to the late Eldon Paul Jones and is survived by her mother Anita Elizabeth Jones (Shay). Bonnie was born in Red Oak, Iowa. She grew up in Red Oak as a child and later moved to Denver, Colorado. Bonnie completed her high school education in Denver, Colorado and began a career in real estate. She enjoyed a successful career while also living a life of passion in caring for her children, family, friends, and her loving husband. Bonnie was incredibly proud of being a mom, a wife, and especially a grandma to her 16 grandchildren & seven great grandchildren. Her biggest enjoyments were planning family gatherings, camping, motorcycle rides, skiing, vacationing, and ultimately bringing people together to make lasting memories.
Ted and Bonnie Jo dated off and on after first meeting at the Elizabeth Stampede. They later married on August 3rd, 2002 and spent 18 amazing years together. On August 16th, 2020, their dreams of soon-to-be retirement in Lake Havasu, spending their time camping with family and friends, and cross-county traveling, particularly to Cabo San Lucas was tragically cut short; albeit doing what they loved, riding their motorcycle.
Ted is survived by many who adored him including his three children; Staci Swanson (Matt), Kristi Carmack (Garrett), and Theodore (Tyson) Hamacher (Nikol) and 16 grandchildren & seven great grandchildren. Mother Bonnie Hamacher, siblings; Alan Ray Hamacher (Sandy), Dawna Lou Eurich (Gordon) and Brenda Rigden (Greg) along with many cousins, nieces and nephews. Ted is proceeded in death by his father, Theodore (Shorty) Hamacher and sister Beverly Schifferns.
Bonnie is survived by many who adored her, including her two children, Travis Mai and Casey Mai, 16 grandchildren, seven great grandchildren, mother Anita Jones, her brother Steven Jones, (Donna), as well as many cousins, nephews, and nieces. Bonnie is proceeded in death by her father Eldon Paul Jones and her sister Laura Dickerson (Jones).
A celebration of life will be held at 19940 Simla Hwy. Simla, Colorado, on Friday the 28th of August 2020, at 10:00 a.m. The celebration will be held outdoors, so please bring your own chairs. A procession will then proceed to the Simla Cemetery where their celebration of life will conclude. Immediately following the ceremony, we invite all that would like to gather to a reception at 19940 Simla Hwy. Simla, Colorado.
In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made in the honor of Ted and Bonnie Jo Hamacher to the, T.R. Shorty Scholarship fund or the Alzheimer's Association
. Funeral arrangements are in the care of Love Funeral home in Limon, Colorado.