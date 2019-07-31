Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Theodore J. (Eliopoulos) Ellis. View Sign Service Information Shrine of Remembrance Mausoleum/Funeral Home 1730 East Fountain Blvd. Colorado Springs , CO 80910 (719)-634-1597 Send Flowers Obituary

Ellis

THEODORE J. (ELIOPOULOS) ELLIS

August 11, 1940

July 27, 2019

Ted was born in the remote Greek village of Kardaritsi 40 miles north of the ancient town of Olympia. He attended the village grade school, where in one room, one teacher (Theodore Anastopoulos), taught 72 kids, all 6 grades, all subjects. His first 3 years were partial because the teacher was escaping death by the Greek Communists, who were fighting the Greek army, trained and equipped by the U.S. To go beyond grade school, one was tested orally and in writing. As a passing student, he needed to move to a larger village or town that had schools beyond elementary school. He came to the U.S. on a student visa to Colorado College (admitted by Dean Fletcher), but didn't know English yet. He graduated from CC in 1964, in 3 years and 3 summer sessions. In 1966, he earned a Master's degree from the University of Denver, and in 1972, he earned a doctorate from Colorado State University in Ft. Collins. In 1967, he was hired (by Dr. Wick) at Adams State University in Alamosa, CO, where he taught Economics, Statistics and Computer Science, until retiring in May 2005.

He was very grateful to his uncle Nick Ellis for paying his Greek education and his fare to the U.S. Also, he was grateful to come to the U.S., to be admitted to Colorado College, and to participate in classes at Cheyenne Mountain H.S. (acting principal Rose E. Hamman) to learn English. Grateful was he for employment at the Broadmoor Hotel, while at school, and for the El Pomar Foundation (Mr. Tutt) scholarship to CC. Above all, he was grateful and honored by all his colleagues, staff, administrators, and students of Adams State University. We are all grateful for the exceptional care of Dr. Jeffery Ferguson, for that of Memorial Hospital Central, the staff of Bear Creek Senior Living, and Compassus Hospice.

In his retirement, he enjoyed colleague golf "buddies" Alberta and Carl Coolbaugh of Alamosa, as he did Dr. Harry Keefe, Colonel John Fowler, and others. Since moving to the Springs, he daily enjoyed the staff, counter friends, and food at Sheldon's Luncheonette on 8th Street. He was a lifelong and very devoted Denver Broncos fan and thoroughly enjoyed watching the games with Mark, Davis, and sister-in-law Agnes, during family Sunday gatherings.

He was preceded in death by his parents John and Margaret, and his older brother George. He's survived by his brother Alex, of Colorado Springs, sister Evgenia in Athens, Greece, nieces Niki Ellis and Suzie Emeis (Mark), nephews John Ellis (Jennifer), John (Jenine) and Harry (Teresa) Manesiotis of Alamosa, Colorado and Ilias Manesiotis of Athens, Greece, and great nephews and nieces Derek, Davis, Nia, Melina, and Orestes.

Memorial contributions may be made to Adams State University Scholarships, Alamosa, CO 81101 or Archangel Michael Church, 2215 Paseo Rd., Colorado Springs, CO 80907 or Compassus Hospice, 5475 Tech Center Dr., #105, Colorado Springs, CO 80919. Funeral will be at Shrine of Remembrance, 1730 E. Fountain Blvd., Colorado Springs, CO 80910, on Saturday, August 3 at 10:00 A.M., with burial at Evergreen Cemetery. A reception will follow at Archangel Michael Church.







