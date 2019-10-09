Montgomery
He was united in Holy Matrimony with Verna Elizabeth Hearn January 1, 1957 in Tampa, Florida.
December 1, 1932 October 4, 2019
THEODORE ROOSEVELT MONTGOMERY
Theodore Roosevelt Montgomery 86, retired U.S. Air Force Veteran passed away into eternity after a lengthy illness on October 4, 2019 surrounded by his family. He was born December 1, 1932 in Beatrice, Alabama to the union of Major L. Montgomery and Dovie (Travis) Montgomery both parents precede him in death.
Theodore honorably served in the United States Air Force for over 23 years and served during the Vietnam conflicts attaining the Rank of Master Sargent. Ted received many awards and commendations. He was member of Theodore R. Montgomery Lodge #123 in Lakenheath, England, and a 33rd degree Mason.
Theodore enjoyed walking his dog Princess and doing gardening around his home, he was also an avid member of the Shriners.
He leaves to cherish his memory his wife, Verna E. Montgomery; sister, Louse L. Black; and a host of nieces and nephews, and other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 10, 2019 at St. Johns Baptist Church, 902 S. Prospect Street, Colorado Springs, Colorado 80903 following with a Masonic Service to follow.
Funeral Service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Friday, October 11, 2019 at St. Johns Baptist Church, 902 S. Prospect Street. Interment at Pikes Peak National Cemetery with full Military Honors by the High Frontier Honor Guard USAF. Condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.angelusfuneraldirectors.com.
Published in The Gazette on Oct. 9, 2019