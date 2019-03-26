Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Theodore Smith. View Sign

Smith

THEODORE "SMITTY" SMITH

October 22, 1936 March 13, 2019

It is with great sadness that the family of CMSGT Theodore Smith, age 82, announces his entrance into eternal life, at home in Colorado Springs, Colorado on Wednesday, March 13, 2019. He was born to the parents of John and Jessie Smith in Greenwood, South Carolina, October 22, 1936. He grew up with nine siblings.

Ted served in the U.S. Air Force for thirty years, and another ten years in Civil Service, as a drug and alcohol counselor. Ted will be forever remembered for his ability to make everyone laugh, and his infamous dance moves, the "Mule Skinner". Ted loved being a social butterfly, and called everyone he met, "partner". He had an infectious smile, and according to the ladies, "Smokey Robinson" eyes.

Ted believed in celebrating life not death, so per his request, no funeral services will be held. Donations to brain cancer research can be sent to, The American Brain Tumor Association, 8550 W. Bryan Mawr Avenue, Ste 550, Chicago, IL, 60631 or by visiting their web-site at

Theodore is preceded in death by his parents, John and Jessie; his siblings, James, John and Mattie. He is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 55 years, Fannie D. Smith; his son Craig; his beautiful daughter's, Hamelle and Tedra; his brothers, Ben (Mary), Frank (Barbra), JB (Brenda), Tyrone (Val); and his sisters, Jessie Rogers, Wilhelmina Williams; and many other relatives.

Memories and condolences may be shared by visiting







THEODORE "SMITTY" SMITHOctober 22, 1936 March 13, 2019It is with great sadness that the family of CMSGT Theodore Smith, age 82, announces his entrance into eternal life, at home in Colorado Springs, Colorado on Wednesday, March 13, 2019. He was born to the parents of John and Jessie Smith in Greenwood, South Carolina, October 22, 1936. He grew up with nine siblings.Ted served in the U.S. Air Force for thirty years, and another ten years in Civil Service, as a drug and alcohol counselor. Ted will be forever remembered for his ability to make everyone laugh, and his infamous dance moves, the "Mule Skinner". Ted loved being a social butterfly, and called everyone he met, "partner". He had an infectious smile, and according to the ladies, "Smokey Robinson" eyes.Ted believed in celebrating life not death, so per his request, no funeral services will be held. Donations to brain cancer research can be sent to, The American Brain Tumor Association, 8550 W. Bryan Mawr Avenue, Ste 550, Chicago, IL, 60631 or by visiting their web-site at [email protected] Theodore is preceded in death by his parents, John and Jessie; his siblings, James, John and Mattie. He is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 55 years, Fannie D. Smith; his son Craig; his beautiful daughter's, Hamelle and Tedra; his brothers, Ben (Mary), Frank (Barbra), JB (Brenda), Tyrone (Val); and his sisters, Jessie Rogers, Wilhelmina Williams; and many other relatives.Memories and condolences may be shared by visiting www.angelusfuneraldirectors.com Funeral Home Angelus Chapel Funeral Directors and Cremation Services

1104 South Circle Drive

Colorado Springs , CO 80910

719-391-1918 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Gazette on Mar. 26, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to today's Obituaries for The Gazette Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close