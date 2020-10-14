Beckett

THEODORE TEMPLE BECKETT

1936 - 2020

THEODORE "Ted" TEMPLE BECKETT, age 84, was born on March 31, 1936, in Oakland, California to Ted Beckett and Kathryn (Sweetland) Beckett. He grew up in California and at 17 years old, entered the United States Marine Corps where he served in the Korean War. He was the oldest of two children and his brother, Riley, resides in Lake Tahoe, Nevada.

He and his wife, Mimi, had eight children and their youngest child died as a baby while they were serving as missionaries in Haiti. He is survived by 6 children, 16 grandchildren, and 4 great grandchildren.

Ted was a man of bold vision and faith. His successful real estate development endeavors provided both resources and a platform for him to powerfully demonstrate his Christian faith. Owning his own business allowed Ted flexibility with his time. Ted made himself available to be used by God in miraculous ways in more than 70 countries.

Ted remarried in 1986 to Audrey Beckett, and launched and supported Christian Friends of Israeli Communities, Foundation for International Research and Education (FIRE), Friends of Orissa-India, and Center for Environmental Diplomacy. He was a lifetime member of the Rotary International. More recently, he and his wife, Audrey, who were married 34 years, donated 22 acres of land and began building the Gateway Prayer Garden, located 4 miles south of Colorado Springs along Interstate 25 adjacent to Fountain Creek.

A viewing and Celebration of Life service will be held at the Beckett Event Center, 6436 So. Hwy 85-87, in southeast Colorado Springs, Colorado, on Friday, October 16, 2020, starting at 10:00 am followed by a luncheon and a time for sharing memories. A graveside prayer time with military honors will occur at 2:30 PM at Evergreen Cemetery, 1005 Hancock Expy., Colorado Springs, CO. Hearse formation will occur at the cemetery gate at 2:20 PM.







