Watson

THERESA "TRACEY" ANN WATSON

December 26, 1956 December 18, 2019

Theresa Ann Watson was born to Anthony and Mary Anne Hudek, the youngest of four children and only daughter. She graduated from Wasson High School and earned a degree from El Paso Community College. She married Mark Watson in 1984, and together raised three children. She was an exceptional swimmer in avid skier and showed and bred AKC dogs.

She is survived by her husband, Mark, daughters, Natalie and Marisa, and son, Sean, as well as her mother, Mary Ann Hudek and brothers John and Anthony Hudek who will all miss this beautiful soul and unconditionally loving confidant.

Theresa Ann was laid to rest at Evergreen Cemetery in Colorado Springs on the 3rd day of January, 2020 surrounded by her loved ones in a private ceremony, as per her wishes.





