Bonfiglio

THERESE G. BONFIGLIO

July 8, 1927

GREELEY, Colorado - Therese G. Bonfiglio died peacefully in her daughter's home surrounded by family and friends. As a retired hospice nurse she never stopped giving to everyone she met.

Born July 8, 1927, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, she received her BSN in Nursing from Marquette University, Milwaukee, Wisconsin in 1949. She married Ralph Guy Bonfiglio June 26, 1948 and started her career as Head Nurse in Pediatrics at St Joseph Hospital, Ann Arbor, Michigan where her husband completed his residency in Internal Medicine. Therese went on to become a Health Occupations Instructor in the Practical Nursing Program at Fox Valley Technical Institute, Appleton, Wisconsin. She taught Interpersonal Relationships and Fundamentals of Nursing. She also became Clinical Supervisor for the Medical Surgical Unit at Theda Clark Hospital, Neenah, Wisconsin where her husband was on staff as an Internal Medicine Specialist. In 1974 she relocated her family to the Pikes Peak region - Woodland Park and Colorado Springs, Colorado where she remained through her retirement. In 1984 she found her calling as a Hospice Nurse and continued Hospice Care through her retirement at age 75 at which time she continued to serve as a volunteer for the next 10 years. Throughout her life her spiritual impact and religious Catholic faith was felt in every community she came in contact with particularly Sacred Heart Church in Colorado Springs, Colorado where she volunteered endless hours on many levels.

She was honored by Marquette University, College of Nursing in Spring 2001 for: Helping the hand of the dying reach for the hand of God. The article is highlighted in the Marquette University Magazine Spring 2001 and included on the website: evergreenfuneralhome.

Survivors include six daughters, three sons, eight grandsons, two granddaughters, and five great grandchildren and three sisters.

Preceded in death by her husband Dr. Ralph Guy Bonfiglio, her parents Anthony and Eleanor Seiberlich, sisters Ellen LaSoto and Rita Ludwig, and her brother Anthony Seiberlich.

Mass will be held at Sacred Heart Church, Colorado Springs, Colorado July 10, 2019 with reception to follow in the school gym. A Graveside Blessing will be held at St. Margaret Mary Cemetery, Neenah, Wisconsin in August, date TBD.







